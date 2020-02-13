Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.4% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,644.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

NYSE DIS opened at $141.85 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $256.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

