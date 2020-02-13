Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.28 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00006581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Allbit, Coinnest and Bithumb. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $38.86 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.31 or 0.02631470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00116274 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,434,253 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Allbit, COSS, Coinnest, LATOKEN, Huobi, DragonEX, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

