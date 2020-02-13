Warburg Research Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €59.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €59.00 ($68.60) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €46.67 ($54.26).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €49.07 ($57.06) on Thursday. Aurubis has a 1-year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 1-year high of €58.00 ($67.44). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €52.96 and its 200 day moving average is €45.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

