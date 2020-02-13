Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.50” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HHFA. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.67 ($31.01).

Shares of ETR:HHFA opened at €22.70 ($26.40) on Thursday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a fifty-two week low of €18.41 ($21.41) and a fifty-two week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

