Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $4,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,643 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,618,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WRE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,755. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $31.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

