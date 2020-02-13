Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.53-1.59 for the period.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 188,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,104. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.