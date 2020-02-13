Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.53-1.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a sell rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 188,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,103. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $32.02.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

