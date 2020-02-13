Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,572,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,883,000 after acquiring an additional 854,002 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Waters by 87.6% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,081,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Waters by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,988,000 after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.58. The stock had a trading volume of 17,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $255.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total value of $246,830.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,286. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

