Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) to post $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Watsco posted sales of $991.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Watsco.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $174.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a 12-month low of $136.45 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 57.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watsco (WSO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.