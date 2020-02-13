Watts Water Technologies Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.32.

Shares of NYSE:WTS traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.36. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $114.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,996,000 after purchasing an additional 122,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,591,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

