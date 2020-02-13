Watts Water Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $400.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.32.

NYSE:WTS opened at $108.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.74. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

