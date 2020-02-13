Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000638 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $649,451.00 and $8,482.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.06 or 0.03476881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00247905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00038527 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00148707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,965 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,952 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

