WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0344 on Top Exchanges

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. WAX has a market capitalization of $35.53 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, IDEX and C2CX. During the last week, WAX has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.19 or 0.03506463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009719 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00251590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00151356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX’s launch date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,614,613,303 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,950,490 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

WAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Bibox, HitBTC, Bithumb, Bancor Network, Huobi, Kyber Network, C2CX, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

