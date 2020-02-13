Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,456 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 601.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.89. 526,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,659,771. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $255.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.