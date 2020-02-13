Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 7.5% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,888,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,054,000 after acquiring an additional 216,383 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,005 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,904,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,726,000 after acquiring an additional 100,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,642,000 after acquiring an additional 177,903 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.23. 1,028,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,620. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

