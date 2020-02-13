Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $338.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,895,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,840. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $339.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.44.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.