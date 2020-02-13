Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.72 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $613,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Shares of IWV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.32. 183,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,433. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.87 and a 52 week high of $197.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.40.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

