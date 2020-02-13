Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,686 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 5.0% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 69,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 862.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 71,926 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.17. The company had a trading volume of 652,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,735. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.85. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $151.66 and a 1 year high of $187.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

