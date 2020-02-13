Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,113 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPLG stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 17,852,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

