Wedbush Raises Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target to $31.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.87.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Redfin has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $626,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,466,085.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares in the company, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $3,190,200. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares during the period. Greylock Xii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,056,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,101 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,499 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,571,000 after purchasing an additional 417,458 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

