Wedbush Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.31.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 94,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,745. Regulus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,173 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.