Wedbush Weighs in on J2 Global Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives expects that the technology company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 30.21%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on JCOM. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.58. The company had a trading volume of 126,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. J2 Global has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,677,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 239,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,470,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,553,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,383,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

