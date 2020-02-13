Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for PACCAR (PCAR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR):

2/1/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $70.97 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – PACCAR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2020 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $69.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/14/2020 – PACCAR was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/9/2020 – PACCAR is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – PACCAR was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2019 – PACCAR had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $74.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,906,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,323,000 after buying an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,956,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,569,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,138,000 after buying an additional 112,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

