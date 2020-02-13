Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Concho Resources (CXO)

Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $72.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $101.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $99.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Concho Resources was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

1/9/2020 – Concho Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $98.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Concho Resources is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.93. 945,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,821. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

