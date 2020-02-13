Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):

2/13/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

2/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

2/4/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/27/2020 – Malibu Boats had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

1/23/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/22/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/15/2020 – Malibu Boats is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Malibu Boats was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

1/3/2020 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

MBUU stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $974.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97. Malibu Boats Inc has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $51.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

