Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for 2U (TWOU)

2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/11/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

2/6/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/5/2020 – 2U had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

1/15/2020 – 2U was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/7/2020 – 2U had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $20.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – 2U was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $24.92. The stock had a trading volume of 451,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.32. 2U had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 2U Inc will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in 2U by 1,767.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2U in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

