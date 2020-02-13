Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) in the last few weeks:

2/7/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/28/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/27/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

1/24/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/22/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $28.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

1/10/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

1/7/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

1/6/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/18/2019 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Gilford Securities. They set an “average” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.85. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz acquired 4,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 5,000 shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, with a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.