Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Snap (SNAP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Snap (NYSE: SNAP) in the last few weeks:

2/5/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $16.00 to $19.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

2/5/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $21.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

1/29/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $19.00.

1/28/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $22.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Snap had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $20.50 to $24.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/21/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/10/2020 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Snap is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

1/9/2020 – Snap was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Snap had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

SNAP stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,750,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,302,807. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97. Snap Inc has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 60.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,408,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $161,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,314,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,990,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,452,214 shares of company stock valued at $38,041,418 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 9,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 32.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

