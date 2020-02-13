Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Short Interest Down 13.8% in January

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,092,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NASDAQ WW opened at $36.86 on Thursday. Weight Watchers International has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

In related news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 12,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $546,189.84. 12.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Weight Watchers International to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

