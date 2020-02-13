Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 394.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. 248,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,035. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.