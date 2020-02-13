Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Weir Group (LON:WEIR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Shore Capital boosted their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($19.73) to GBX 1,380 ($18.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,605.76 ($21.12).

Shares of LON WEIR traded down GBX 58 ($0.76) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,387.50 ($18.25). The stock had a trading volume of 795,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 925.00. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,445.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,429.55.

Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

