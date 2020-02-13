Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 3.0% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Humana by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Humana by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after acquiring an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 612,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,134,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $319.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

HUM traded up $6.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $380.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,214. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $225.65 and a 12-month high of $381.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $360.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.