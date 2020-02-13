Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY lessened its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Steris comprises about 1.2% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Steris by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Steris by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 564,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steris by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

In other Steris news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $660,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on STE shares. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.75.

Steris stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $167.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,131. Steris PLC has a one year low of $118.18 and a one year high of $168.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.