Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,578 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 2.1% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $79.00. 8,945,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,186,259. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.01 and a 200 day moving average of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $171.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

