Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Raises Holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its holdings in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,360 shares during the period. Pluralsight comprises about 1.9% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY owned 0.27% of Pluralsight worth $6,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 943,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.73. 4,544,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,465,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.14. Pluralsight Inc has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $35.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

PS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

In other news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pluralsight Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

