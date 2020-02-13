Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,279,000 after buying an additional 172,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after buying an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,323,000 after buying an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $309.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,740. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $310.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.67 and a 200 day moving average of $282.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

