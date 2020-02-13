Wells Fargo & Co Boosts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $225.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.05.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.89. The company had a trading volume of 39,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $206.18. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.15.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares in the company, valued at $418,822.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

