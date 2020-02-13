Wells Fargo & Co Increases Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $76.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,954.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

