Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Stumpf Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,724 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 67.2% of Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Stumpf Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $87,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,500,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,914,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.