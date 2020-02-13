Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,072,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,933 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $57,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $48.12. 12,497,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,914,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

