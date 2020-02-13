Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,096 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,769 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after purchasing an additional 796,884 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,586,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

WFC opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.