Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Overweight Rating for Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $675.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $620.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix to $665.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $581.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $609.00.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $624.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,747. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $564.26. Equinix has a 12-month low of $385.91 and a 12-month high of $624.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equinix news, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.91, for a total value of $145,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.29, for a total value of $111,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,833 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 428,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,054,000 after acquiring an additional 130,121 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

