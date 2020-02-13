Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Short Interest Update

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 13,990,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,526,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

In related news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,618,518.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,123,000 after purchasing an additional 363,545 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wendys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 74,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.88 on Thursday. Wendys has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

