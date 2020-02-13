WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Position Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.34% of WesBanco worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $43.13.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Stephens cut their price target on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised WesBanco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

