West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.91.

Several research firms have recently commented on WFT. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$2.20 to C$2.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

TSE:WFT traded up C$0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$64.40. 299,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,207. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$43.93 and a twelve month high of C$73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.76.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.