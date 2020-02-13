West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WFT. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price target on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.91.

Shares of WFT traded up C$0.96 on Thursday, reaching C$64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 299,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -43.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$57.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$54.33. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$43.93 and a twelve month high of C$73.56.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

