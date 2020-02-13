West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$2.45

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price target increased by Pi Financial from C$2.20 to C$2.45 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 96.20% from the stock’s current price.

WFT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$72.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$59.91.

Shares of TSE WFT traded up C$0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 299,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,207. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$43.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.33. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.76.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

