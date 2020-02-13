West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.45-3.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.45-3.55 EPS.

Shares of WST traded up $12.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.38. 615,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,454. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $98.60 and a twelve month high of $175.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.11.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

WST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.