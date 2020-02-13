Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,130 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $46,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,280. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

