Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Lifted to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WFSTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 87,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,095. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

